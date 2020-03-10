GREENSBURG — To celebrate Autism Awareness Month and to raise awareness of autism, Disability and Autism Services of Indiana, 1314 N. Liberty Circle West, Greensburg is hosting a free picnic from 10 a.m. to noon April 4.
The Greensburg Police Department will be available to discuss its search and rescue program, Project Lifesaver, and local safety personnel will be on-site for children to interact with and explore their emergency vehicles. A job fair will also be held so that guests can learn how to become Registered Behavior Technicians.
“The event will feature lots of sensory, kid-friendly fun including bounce houses, face painting, a petting pony, crafts and games,” said DASI Director of Operations Erin Morgan. “We’d like to invite the public to learn more about our services!”
Autism is a lifelong, non-progressive neurological disorder typically appearing before the age of 3. The word autism means a developmental disability significantly affecting verbal and non-verbal communication and social interaction.
There is no known single cause for autism spectrum disorder, but it is generally accepted that it is caused by abnormalities in brain structure or function. Brain scans show differences in the shape and structure of the brain in children with autism compared to the brains of neurotypical children.
According to care.com, there are five major types of autism.
Asperger’s Syndrome
Children with Asperger’s Syndrome tend to struggle to understand and interpret social cues, develop intense, often obsessive interests in one or two subjects, and often display a higher-than-average and even gifted intelligence.
Although children with Asperger’s can suffer from sensory integration difficulties, like sensitivity to tags on shirts or seams on socks, they do not usually have delayed speech. In fact, many children with Asperger’s Syndrome have an advanced vocabulary for their age.
Due to its subjective nature, some children with Asperger’s Syndrome receive an initial misdiagnosis because other conditions resemble it, such as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Attention Deficit Disorder.
Parents can help children with Asperger’s Syndrome by locating social skills classes, taking part in behavioral modification for any obsessive tendencies, possibly altering diet to remove preservatives, gluten, artificial sugars and food coloring, and looking into differentiated curriculum for advanced learners.
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome only affects girls and begins to become apparent when they reach about 6 months old. Typical symptoms of Rett Syndrome start with several characteristics found in other forms of autism, including repetitive hand and arm flapping, delayed speech, and problems with fine and gross motor skills.
More severe symptoms start to appear as the child gets older. These can include difficulties breathing, mental retardation, grinding teeth, seizures and growth delays. Girls with Rett Syndrome usually need lifelong care.
Treatment includes physical therapy to help increase mobility and straighten limbs, occupational therapy to reduce involuntary movements and to promote self care, speech therapy, diet modification and certain medications to control seizures.
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder is marked by normal development in children until the age of 2, and then they begin regressing.
Children often show no signs of developmental delays whatsoever, then out of the blue will stop talking, stop making eye contact, and often completely lose the ability to socially interact with others. Doctors have seen a connection between this rare form of autism and seizure disorders.
Parents can help kids with CDD through early intervention involving behavioral modification, dietary changes, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
Kanners Syndrome
Kanners Syndrome is also called Classic Autistic Disorder. Children with Kanner’s Syndrome usually demonstrate what many people consider the standard behaviors of autism including difficulty understanding and communicating with others, limited to no eye contact, hypersensitivity to noises, touch, light and smell and a strong preference for routine.
Children with this more common type of autism often seem absorbed in their own world and have little to no interest in interacting with the world around them. Children with this form of autism usually benefit from a weekly immersion program that incorporates different forms of cognitive and occupational therapies with social skill development.
Pervasive Developmental Disorder
Pervasive Developmental Disorder is a more mild form of autism causing children to have social or developmental delays, like walking or talking later than most children. Children with PDD often learn to cope with their developmental and social challenges more easily than children with more severe forms of autism. Like Asperger’s Syndrome, children with PDD can benefit from social skills classes, dietary changes and occupational therapy.
The Autism Society was formed in 1970 to promote autism awareness and assure that all affected by autism are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible. In 1972, the Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children’s Week, which evolved into National Autism Awareness Month.
Being the oldest grassroots autism organizations, the Autism Society has deemed the April 2020 National Autism Awareness Month theme to be “Celebrate Differences.” Designed to build a better awareness of the signs, symptoms, and realities of autism, #CelebrateDifferences focuses on providing information and resources for communities to be more aware of autism, promote acceptance, and be more inclusive in everyday life.
According to the Autism Society, the prevalence of autism in the United States has risen from 1 in 125 children in 2010 to 1 in 59 in 2020.
Disability and Autism Services of Indiana is available by calling 812-662-2273. Their business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
