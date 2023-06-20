GREENSBURG – Disability & Autism Services of Indiana (DASI Kids) hit their Walk for a Cause goal of 10 million steps! To be more precise, DASI volunteers exceeded their goal by walking 11,963,197 steps.
DASI Kids presented Brendan Bridges, Greensburg Community Schools School Resource Officer, with all remaining proceeds from the third annual DASI Kids Walk for a Cause campaign: $1,000.
These funds have been pledged towards the newly formed Decatur County Greensburg Parent Support Group.
Those in attendance to present the funds were Libby Caswell, DASI Kids Founder, Erin Morgan, Director of Operations, Kyra Meyer, Office Manager and Jaxon.
DASI Kids expressed their appreciation for the support they continue to receive from the Greensburg community and offered a special thank you to the Walk for a Cause sponsors, noting that without them this campaign would not have been possible.
Information provided
