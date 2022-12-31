GREENSBURG - Individuals interested in running for office in 2023 are advised that it's almost time to file as a candidate.
Persons interested in appearing on the 2023 primary election ballot may file a declaration of candidacy with their county clerk's office starting Wednesday, January 4. The deadline for doing so is Friday, February 3.
The primary election is scheduled for May 2 and the general election will take place November 7.
The off-year election includes gubernatorial and state legislative elections in a few states, mayoral races, and a variety of other local offices.
Offices up for election in Decatur County
Greensburg
Mayor
Clerk-Treasurer
City Council at Large
City Councils Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4
Millhousen
Clerk-Treasurer
Town Council at large (three positions)
St. Paul
Clerk-Treasurer
Town Council at large (three positions)
Westport
Clerk-Treasurer
Town Council at large (three positions)
Questions about running for a public office or about the election process in general may be directed to the clerk's office in the county in which you reside.
