GREENSBURG — As part of the local bicentennial celebration Jerry Williams Concert Series, the Tom Daugherty Orchestra recently performed a concert of hits from the Big Band era at Rebekah Park.
Around 200 fans gathered at the amphitheater to listen to favorites like “String of Pearls” and “In the Mood” performed by the regional favorite 15-piece orchestra. The band also travels with a vocal ensemble that offered impressive covers of the Andrews Sisters and Bob Hope, bringing to mind USO shows from the ‘40s and ‘50s.
Dedicated to the noted Greensburg High School Band Director/Composer Jerry Williams, the series will bring artists to the amphitheater during the month of June like “Circle City Sound” barbershop chorus on June 5, Larry Sparks from the Bluegrass Hall of Fame “Trout Fishing in America” on June 15, “Keltricity” Irish Music on June 19, and Alan Cochran and the Crestliners ‘50s rock and roll.
The series will end with two shows of Glenn Miller holiday classics in December.
To learn more about the 2022 Bicentennial Event Schedule including bicentennial music, film and lecture events, go to www.facebook.com/DecaturCountyBicentennial or email event organizer John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us.
