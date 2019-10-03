GREENSBURG — A “Quick Lube Day” was held Sept. 14 with $20 per oil changes going to benefit the United Fund.
Ross Davis and the staff of Davis & Daughters Quick Lube presented a donation of $1,220 towards the Decatur County United Fund goal of $510,000 and the “Working Hand in Hand for a Stronger Community” campaign.
“Our community campaign offers individuals and companies an opportunity to give to qualified nonprofit agencies that have applied for funding and approved for 2020. Contributions directed specifically to United Fund are used to support 19 local programs, services and other initiatives that focus on preparing children and youth for academic success, connecting people with good jobs, access to health services, and providing immediate, emergency assistance such as food and shelter. We are very excited to have Davis & Daughters Quick Lube continue their support and give to the 2019 campaign.” stated United Fund Executive Director, Joane Cunningham.
To make a contribution to the Decatur County United Fund, mail your donation to: 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Information provided
