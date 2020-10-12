GREENSBURG – A Quick Lube Day was recently held at Davis & Daughters Quick Lube with $20 per oil change going to benefit the United Fund.
Ross Davis and the staff of Davis & Daughters Quick Lube presented a donation of $1,000 towards the Decatur County United Fund goal of $520,000 and the “Local Resource…Making Local Impact” campaign.
“Our community campaign offers individuals and companies an opportunity to give to qualified nonprofit agencies that have applied for funding and approved for 2020. Contributions directed specifically to United Fund are used to support 16 agency partners providing 20 local programs, services and other initiatives that focus on helping youth thrive, helping people become financially stable and helping improve the health of families. We are very excited to have Davis & Daughters Quick Lube support our campaign again in 2020,” stated DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham.
The Decatur County United Fund mission is: “Mobilizing the power of our community to develop and maintain resources that meet human needs.”
To make a contribution to the Decatur County United Fund, mail your donation to 108 S. Broadway St., Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.