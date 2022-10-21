Day named in honor of Auffenberg

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community Schools honored long-time counselor Sue Auffenberg during their regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Greensburg Mayor and former Auffenberg student Josh Marsh proclaimed that October 18 was Sue Auffenberg Day in the city of Greensburg.
As was reported by the Daily News, Auffenberg was recently recognized as the Indiana High School Counselor of the Year. Greensburg Superintendent Tom Hunter discussed a few of the many accomplishments of her career.
Auffenberg graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor degree in physical education and health before earning a Master’s in counseling.
She began her teaching career in Greensburg Community High School in 1979 as a P.E. and Health teacher. In 1990, she became the high school counselor and has been in that position for 33 years, making this year her 44th year at GCHS.
“In 33 years as a counselor, if you do the math, we average about 650 kids per year,” Superintendent Hunter said. “She’s touched the lives of more than 21,000 kids over her tenure with us.”
She serves on the Decatur County Community Foundation, Early College High School Leadership team, IUPUI Advisory Board, Indiana Association of College Admissions Counseling, Indiana High School Counseling Association, and American School Counseling Association among others. She established the CNA program at GCHS.
“Forty years of service to the community means a lot,” Mayor Marsh said. “We’ve memorialized today in a proclamation ... for you, so today in the city of Greensburg [it’s] Sue Auffenberg Day and it will be forever going forward. 21,000 students is a ton. I’m one of those and my brother is one of those.”
