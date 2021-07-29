GREENSBURG - As it has for many years, the Decatur County United Fund is working with local businesses and not-for-profit agencies to hold the annual "Day of Caring."
Teams of volunteers are matched with local not for profits agencies to complete projects that they may otherwise have difficulty getting completed.
This year's "Day of Caring" will take place Wednesday, September 15, and the United Fund is seeking projects from not-for-profits.
Any 501c3, not-for-profit organization may call the United Fund and request an application for any project they may have. Past projects range from painting, landscaping, general cleaning to printing T-shirts and hats.
The volunteers come from local businesses, schools, and individuals. Employers allow the team of employees' time off from their job to complete the project.
In 2019, approximately 106 volunteers worked on projects at different sites throughout the community. The 2020 Day of Caring was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Companies must fill out an application to be matched with a project. The United Fund works with the companies to match the projects.
"Day of Caring" is the perfect opportunity to bring together the business world and local not-for-profits organizations. The business people get the opportunity to learn about the day to day operations and services available in our county. The not-for-profits get the benefit of having projects completed that they may not normally have the staff or volunteers to complete.
Not-for-profits with a project in need of completion or a company interested in participating can call the United Fund office at 812-663-3342 to get further details.
The deadline for all applications is Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
