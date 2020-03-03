GREENSBURG — Daylight Saving Time is right around the corner.
Clocks will spring forward an hour at 2 a.m. March 8. That’ll come to an end later this year at 2 a.m. Nov. 1.
Essentially, sunrise and sunset will be one hour later beginning Sunday.
As previously reported by the Daily News, until March of 2006, the entire state of Indiana did not observe the twice-a-year occurrence. With the change of Indiana and other even more recent states, only two in the entire country do not observe daylight saving time (Hawaii and Arizona).
Historically, Benjamin Franklin is often said to be the originator of the idea of daylight saving time. Franklin proposed that people would be able to save candlelight by waking up earlier and making better use of the natural light given by the sun.
Years later, men like William Willett and Robert Garland helped to round the edges of the idea and bring it to the United States.
On Aug. 8, 2005, then-President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act. The act set a new timetable for daylight saving time.
With the time change, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Greensburg Fire Department (GFD) encourage all to check if their fire alarms are working properly for a variety of reasons. No. 1, Daylight Saving Time can serve as a reminder to check the smoke alarms, and No. 2, it increases safety.
The GFD can assist residents within city limits when it comes to changing the batteries in their smoke alarm if they are unable to. Those in Greensburg and Washington Township can call the fire department with questions, concerns or requests at 812-663-8671.
Hoosiers are reminded yearly that smoke detectors should be placed on ‘every level of your home, including the basement. They should be installed on the ceiling or 6-8 inches below the ceiling on side walls. Since smoke and many deadly gases rise, installing your smoke alarms at the proper level will provide you with the earliest warning possible. Always follow the manufacturer’s installation instructions.
