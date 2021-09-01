GREENSBURG – Each year the Decatur County Community Action Coalition offers funding opportunities to agencies seeking to reduce substance abuse in Decatur County.
Grants are awarded to projects in three areas: Prevention/ Education, Treatment/Intervention, and Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement.
Proposals requests must be for Decatur County residents/businesses and must address one of the problem statements (contained in the Coalitions Comprehensive Community Plan):
Problem Statement #1: Youth in Decatur County use substances that are illegal.
Problem Statement #2: The number of children in need of DCS services related to parental substance abuse is on the rise in Decatur County.
Problem Statement #3: Youth are not receiving adequate mental health services for substance abuse and recovery.
Grants are for a one-year period from November 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022.
Applications are now available. Email cacdecatur17@gmail.com to request a grant packet or for more information.
Finished applications must be sent to cacdecatur17@gmail.com no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Decatur County Community Action Coalition Community Fund dollars are comprised of alcohol and other drug offender fees collected by Decatur County.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.