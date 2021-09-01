GREENSBURG – Each year the Decatur County Community Action Coalition offers funding opportunities to agencies seeking to reduce substance abuse in Decatur County.

Grants are awarded to projects in three areas: Prevention/ Education, Treatment/Intervention, and Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement.

Proposals requests must be for Decatur County residents/businesses and must address one of the problem statements (contained in the Coalitions Comprehensive Community Plan):

Problem Statement #1: Youth in Decatur County use substances that are illegal.

Problem Statement #2: The number of children in need of DCS services related to parental substance abuse is on the rise in Decatur County.

Problem Statement #3: Youth are not receiving adequate mental health services for substance abuse and recovery.

Grants are for a one-year period from November 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022.

Applications are now available. Email cacdecatur17@gmail.com to request a grant packet or for more information.

Finished applications must be sent to cacdecatur17@gmail.com no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Decatur County Community Action Coalition Community Fund dollars are comprised of alcohol and other drug offender fees collected by Decatur County.

Information provided

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you