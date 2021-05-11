GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Foundation has announced its latest cycle of grant recipients, including three large grants and two small projects.
“The mission of the Community Foundation is to create a lasting impact in Decatur County,” said DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning. “On behalf of our donors and the Foundation’s Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce the most recent round of grant recipients who are helping us meet that goal.”
Large grant projects that were recently approved include tables and chairs for the Decatur County Fair Board, a classroom-conversion at the Westport Christian Church to create a walk-in freezer, and tree removal in the outdoor science lab for Decatur County Community Schools.
Small grant applications that were recently approved include a new printer for the Historical Society of Decatur County, and funding for a social/emotional learning project at Carousel Play and Learn.
All projects must be completed within a 12-month window, and a final report must be submitted to the Foundation at that time.
Letters of Intent for the next round of Large Grants will be due May 14. Applicants are able to apply for up to $15,000 in funding. Small grant applications for up to $1,500 are due by the fifth of every month.
For more information about the Decatur County Community Foundation, contact 812-662-6364 or visit www.dccfound.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.