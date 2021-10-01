GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Foundation has announced a new match opportunity.
Thanks to the generosity of some local supporters, a match pool has been established to help grow the Foundation’s endowment.
Any new donor giving to the Foundation’s Community Fund or to the Ag Field of Interest Fund will have their donation matched.
“Generous benefactors are making it possible for new donors to double their impact by matching their contributions,” Glenn Tebbe, Chair of the Asset Development Committee, said. “This program is a win-win because gifts to the Foundation ultimately benefit everyone in Decatur County.”
The Asset Development Committee developed the idea of a match program earlier this year at the suggestion of committee member Bill Corya. The group worked with local Foundation friends to establish a pool of dollars available for matching.
“Our goal is two-fold,” Community Foundation President-Elect and Asset Development Committee member Steve Freeman said. “Ultimately, we hope to grow the Foundation’s endowment while also developing new supporters.”
The current effort to recruit new donors wraps up October 31. After that date, any remaining funds in the match pool are eligible to be matched by existing donors.
To learn more about the match opportunity or to help grow the Foundation’s endowment, contact the DCCF office at 812-662-6364. Contributions may also be made online at dccfound.org.
The Decatur County Community Foundation works to inspire the generosity of the community to create a lasting impact. Last year, donors used the Foundation to distribute $435,000 in grants and $318,000 in scholarships.
