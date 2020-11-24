GREENSBURG - Linemen. Electricians. Carpenters. Mechanics. Hairstylists. As the need for skilled workers in trades like these continues to grow, the Decatur County Community Foundation has been given a challenge to help grow along with it.
Three years ago, an anonymous donor started a scholarship to support seniors interested in a trades field. Last year that scholarship assisted three local students. In an effort to grow the scholarship and help more students, the anonymous donor has offered a match opportunity for any gift made to the Trades Scholarship before Dec. 31. He’ll be adding an extra 50 cents for every dollar donated, up to $4,000.
“As a skilled tradesman himself, our anonymous donor recognizes the need for people who are particularly good at working with their hands,” Tami Wenning, Executive Director of the Decatur County Community Foundation, said. “We are grateful for this match opportunity, and happy to help students pursue a career in these fields.”
Kenneth Geis was a 2020 recipient of the Trades Scholarship. A North Decatur graduate, Kenneth is currently attending the North American Lineman Training Center in McEwen, Tennessee.
“I am very thankful and appreciative to receive this scholarship,” said Kenneth. “This scholarship has helped me a lot when paying for school. It has helped me get out and see other parts of the country. Being able to meet new people and make new friends has been a great experience.”
Kenneth plans to either work for a local utility or travel and work for a contractor after graduation.
“We know there are many businesses in need of skilled workers like Kenneth,” said Wenning. “One of the best ways to guarantee a quality workforce is to ensure training is available and affordable. The Trades Scholarship is a perfect way to do that. We encourage any business that hires skilled workers to consider a gift to grow the Trades Scholarship.”
Gifts made to the Trades Scholarship before Dec. 31 are eligible for the match.
For more information, contact the Decatur County Community Foundation at 812-662-6364.
