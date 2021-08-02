GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation has announced that five projects will receive funding following the most recent review of large grant requests.
Fugit Township Baseball will receive funds for equipment and dugout improvements at the Clarksburg baseball diamonds.
New Point Kiwanis will use funds to develop a walking trail at the Salt Creek Township Park.
Decatur County 4 Kids will work with Sergeant Terry Hall to provide body safety training to 3,500 children in Decatur County.
New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter will receive funds to repair structural issues on their building.
And, a handicap accessibility path will be added to Travis’s Trail, the community walking path located on the St. Mary School campus.
In total, just over $54,000 will be awarded to these projects.
“DCCF is helping a lot of wonderful projects during this cycle,” said Kristi Jarvis, chair of the Decatur County Community Foundation’s Large Grants Committee. “I am especially happy that we could help build two new walking trails in the county. We know that trails are a high priority for people living in Decatur County.”
In addition to these large grant projects, the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors also approved $50,000 toward the Bread of Life’s capital campaign for a new facility. A small grant of $1,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center for shelving and print materials was also awarded.
With the announcement of these grant recipients, the Community Foundation would like to remind agencies that there are several upcoming grant opportunities.
The third and final large grant cycle for 2021 is now open.
Letters of Intent are due September 10, and agencies are able to request up to $15,000 in funding.
In addition to the large grants, small grants for up to $1,500 are available monthly. Thank-A-Teacher grant applications for $500 will open up September 1, and are due September 30.
To learn more about the Community Foundation, or to apply for an upcoming grant, visit dccfound.org, or call 812-662-6364.
