GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation recently donated $10,000 toward the $40,000 goal set by the Decatur County Marching Band for their uniform drive.
"We are in the process of purchasing new uniforms, which are expensive but necessary. Our goal is to raise $40,000. The Decatur County Community Foundation has made a generous donation of $10,000 toward the project, and we are constantly working on other fundraisers to help as well. But, we are still short on being able to fully fund our new uniforms," a news release about the donation states.
The release continues, "We know our goal is lofty, but we also acknowledge the amazing support we have continually received from friends, family, and our community. Every little bit helps, and with your contribution, we know we will be able to reach our goal."
The release is signed by Jeff Maupin, Greensburg Band Director; Christopher Williams, North Decatur Band Director; Celia Colter, South Decatur Band Director.
“Our only regret is that we had so many grant requests that we couldn’t fully fund their request,” Decatur County Community Foundation Director Tami Wenning said. “We are so proud of this group that represents our entire community. It is just neat that students from schools that are normally competitive against each other are working together and doing it so well."
Anyone who graduated from any of the three Decatur County high schools – North Decatur, South Decatur and Greensburg Community High School – can attest to this singular truth: there has never been an effort that so tightly bonds the three school alma maters together like the Decatur County Marching Band, founded just a few years ago on the blistering hot tarmac of North Decatur High School.
Almost as rare is an organization as fired up about a mission as the Decatur County Marching Band parents.
Decatur County Extension Homemakers, led by Marilyn Davis, recently donated all proceeds from the Specialty Food Auction and Sale at the Fair to the DCMB, a sum totaling $4,500, and is trying to raise another $500 so they can present the DCMB a check for an even $5,000.
A list of almost 50 businesses in Greensburg - too many to list here - have all chipped in for this most unifying of causes.
Why a marching band? Of what possible value could a marching band be when it comes to preparing young minds and bodies for the future?
"This is hard work!" said DCMB flutist Mallory Gaddis. "It's hot out there and I'm sweating, but I don't care. I love it!"
A rehearsal for the DCMB on a typical summer day starts with exercises and quick sprints. It hardly looks much like a band at these times, more akin visually to summer p.e. classes.
A resemblance to basic military training is more than just a coincidence as well.
Of key importance in presenting "the look" to a bandstand of frenzied fans at the State Fair is the intense concentration and discipline fostered within the heart of each member of this band, created by hours upon hours of standing in parade rest or any of the other protracted poses used today in modern marching band competitions, amateur and professional.
Those involved with the ongoing fundraiser clearly appreciated the recent DCCF gift.
"I just can't believe that these folks want to do this for the band!" band parent Mauriene Remmler said.
Remmler is organizing the "Dining to Donate" end of the fundraiser. The public is invited to dine at Applebee's in Shelbyville and Chili's in Greensburg to donate to the DCMB.
"They need to take a copy of these ads with them when they eat at those places, and then the restaurants donate 15 percent of that purchase to the band. That can really add up," Remmler said.
From Aug. 16 to 25, Chili's is donating 15 percent of the purchase total, dine in or to go, when the special coupon is presented.
And from now until July 29, Applebee's in Shelbyville is donating 15 percent of the purchase total, dine-in or to go, when the appropriate coupon is presented.
"These kids work so hard, and we want them to look good when they go on that field at the State Fair," said Remmler. "They're actually making history."
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
