GREENSBURG – Decatur County Community Foundation’s scholarship applications will be officially available to the class of 2021 starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Any Decatur County resident graduating from high school in the spring of 2021 is eligible to apply.
Students should visit dccfound.org/scholarships-overview to see the full list of scholarships available. Applications are due at midnight on Feb. 1.
The DCCF manages more than 50 scholarships, all thanks to the generosity of local donors. Scholarships are offered to students pursuing a variety of interests including trades, education, nursing, music, agriculture, business, art and more.
Many scholarships are also awarded based strictly on merit or the strength of the application. A few scholarships are also available for Decatur County students who are already in college.
Last year, more than $331,000 was awarded to more than 50 students.
Questions about the scholarship application process can be directed to any high school counselor. Questions can also be directed to DCCF Scholarships Manager, Jenny Schebler, 812-662-6364 or jenny@dccfound.org.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.