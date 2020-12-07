GREENSBURG - It was recently announced the Decatur County Community Foundation awarded $72,978.76 from its final fire department disbursement and large grant cycle distributions of the year.
“The mission of the Community Foundation is to create a lasting impact in Decatur County,” said DCCF executive director Tami Wenning. “On behalf of our donors and the Foundation’s board of directors, I am pleased to announce the most recent grants recipients who are helping us meet that goal.”
Eight organizations will receive a funding boost to complete their projects based on recommendations from DCCF’s Large Grants Committee and approval from the DCCF board of directors. They include:
• Decatur County Community Schools – Social emotional learning program to meet students’ social/emotional needs.
• Kids’ Closet of Decatur County – Clothing needs for at-risk pre-school students.
• Decatur County Parks & Recreation – Phase 3 of the window replacement project in the armory gym.
• Girls Inc. – Multi-media studio equipment to provide virtual learning curriculum at North, South and Greensburg schools.
• Mainstreet Greensburg – Parking, wayfinding and streetscape revitalization.
• Gleaners Food Bank – School-based pantry program.
• Marion Township Volunteer Fire Dept. – Electric and air cord reels to remove trip hazards around emergency vehicles while keeping vehicles prepared for emergency use.
• Clarksburg Community Volunteer Fire Dept. – Four spine boards for emergency, medical and accident runs.
All projects must be completed within a 12-month window, and a final report must be submitted to the Foundation at that time.
Letters of Intent for the next round of Large Grants are due in mid February. Applicants are able to apply for up to $15,000 in funding.
The next round of fire department grants will be available in the spring of 2021.
For more information about the Decatur County Community Foundation, call 812-662-6364 or visit www.dccfound.org.
