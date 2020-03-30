GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Board of Directors recently held an electronic meeting and decided to embark on its first ever Rapid Response Grant Process.
The decision was made after consultation with the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance and hearing the needs of several local nonprofit organizations.
The board decided to provide up to $25,000 in total funding to area nonprofits who are on the front lines of helping our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each organization who is invited to apply may do so for up to $2,500 in emergency assistance.
Rapid Response Grants may be used to sustain an organization by covering the costs of rent/mortgage, utilities, payroll, etc. This is to ensure that local organizations do not suffer long-term consequences as a result of this pandemic and are able to sustain operations while continuing to serve those in our community.
All funding requests will be reviewed by DCCF staff, who will make a recommendation prior to final approval.
DCCF Public Relations Manager Alex Sefton said that while this is a new process for the organization, he is certain that organizations who are awarded funding will have their funding in hand within one week of their application, and most will receive it within 48 hours of their request.
Organizations are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Guidelines and applications have been mailed to various organizations. This information is also available at www.dccfound.org/covid19.
“If you are aware of an area of need that we may have not yet considered, please don’t hesitate to contact us,” Sefton states in a news release. “This situation is very fluid, so please continue to follow the Community Foundation’s social media outlets for updates.”
For more information on this topic, contact Sefton at 812-662-6364 or alex@dccfound.org.
Information provided
