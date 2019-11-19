DECATUR COUNTY – North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School students will be able to earn the Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate, the schools recently announced.
The school system gave special thanks to the Decatur County United Fund for making the opportunity possible for students.
The certificate is intended to bridge the gap between a student’s education and success.
“We want young people to call Decatur County home for the long term,” Jake Mattox, coordinator for the DCCS program, said. “This is one step towards helping encourage our young people to buy a home here, raise a family here, and work right here in the community that supports them and their endeavors. I believe the GWEC will help students to be more competitive because they have shown a level of commitment, dedication, and hard work above and beyond what is normally expected. These high standards should really help set them apart.”
According to DCCS, the program will challenge students to work hard and prove themselves in different areas.
The certificate will be granted to students who achieve the following:
• GPA of 2.0 or higher
• Attendance rate of 98 percent or higher
• No more than 1 discipline referrals during the applicable school year - Friday Night School
• At least six hours of Community Service
• Perseverance and Problem Solving
• Service of others, possess a positive attitude, and strong communication skills
• Ability to be a self-starter and critical thinker
• Reliability, responsibility, and teamwork
• Organization skills, importance of punctuality, and self-management
DCCS does acknowledge that this could be challenging for seniors, but they also said where there is struggle, there is growth.
There are currently 145 students combined at both NDHS and SDHS who are attempting to achieve the certificate, according to the schools.
“We encourage any and all young people who are challenging themselves to earn this certificate to keep their eyes focused on the prize,” DCCS officials said. “Businesses across the state of Indiana have signed up to support you. Show them what you have to offer right now. Achievement at this level deserves some incentives from local businesses.”
Local businesses have also offered incentives to keep students driven, which include possible guaranteed job interviews, applicant pool preference, increased base pay, professional mentoring, seminars and professional development, bonus vacation day, sign-on bonus, tuition reimbursement and health club/gym membership.
Local businesses or stakeholders wanting to help DCCS implement this program can reach out to Mattox at 812-614-0378 or email at jmattox@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.