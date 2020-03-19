DECATUR COUNTY — Decatur County Community Schools issued a notice to families Thursday in regards to a meal service plan for DCCS students during the school closure for COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, free breakfast, snacks, and lunches will be available to all DCCS students in need.
Monday meals will include two breakfast snacks and two lunch bags for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday meal packs will include three breakfast snacks and three lunch bags for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Children should be present, and meals should not be consumed on site. No ID or paperwork is required to pick up meals.
There will be a drive-thru pick up available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, which will be on a first come, first served basis.
Meals can be picked up at both North Decatur High School and South Decatur High School.
For worker safety, DCCS is asking families to stay in their cars, as they will set up in the parking lots outside of the café and operate as a grab and go drive-thru.
DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns spoke about this program being offered to locals.
“We did not think twice about doing this,” Burns said. “My food service director, Christy DeVries, has been amazing to work with. This is just the right thing to do.”
For more information, DeVries can be contacted by emailing cdevries@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered all public and private schools across the state to remain closed until at least May 1 in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread.
Holcomb said the order will be reviewed in coming weeks and could be extended longer.
