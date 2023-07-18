DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County Community Schools held their regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. In addition to conducting routine matters, Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns welcomed new Business Manager Melissa Lee. Lee is currently being trained by long-time DCCS treasurer Weedie Smith.
“I’m still trying to find a way to budget to keep them both hired,” Dr. Burns said. “She’s (Weedie) got about a month left as we transition from one to another and I just want to say thank you to both.”
All claims, payroll, field trips and conferences were approved. Additionally, $450 in donations were accepted.
Patrick Hagerty resigned as art teacher from North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School and Molly Martin was hired as the new NDHS art teacher for the 2023-2024 school year. Susan Fry was appointed as NDHS SPED teacher covering medical leave for Taylor Isaacs. Donna Dykes was appointed to LRC position covering medical leave for Evelyn Bayse.
At North Decatur Elementary School, Amy Smith was appointed as Title I Interventionist and Kim Williams was appointed to a second shift custodian position.
South Decatur Jr. Sr. High School had several appointments for the 2023-2024 school year. Sharon Mapes was appointed as the biomedical sciences teacher. Savannah House was appointed as a biology teacher. Abby Evans was appointed as a SPED teacher, and Jared Cook was appointed as an ag teacher.
At South Decatur Elementary School, Perry Cook was appointed as a 6th grade teacher covering medical leave for Rebecca Gauck.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the DCCS Central Office.
