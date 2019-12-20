GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Family YMCA will soon be hosting a Parkinson’s disease fitness program along with OhioHealth Delay the Disease.
According to the local YMCA, this is a new, life-changing fitness and mobility program designed for people with the Parkinson’s disease. The program will be led by two certified OhioHealth Delay the Disease instructors, Deena Hamer and Dawn Ernstes. Hamer is the DCFY’s group fitness director, personal trainer and group exercise instructor. Ernstes is also a personal trainer and group exercises instructor at the DCFY.
The “Y” says the program will help to improve physical, mental and emotional realities of Parkinson’s disease patients.
“We are excited to bring a program like this to the residents of Decatur County and the surrounding areas,” Ernstes and Hamer said in a joint statement to the Daily News. “We look forward to helping anyone who has been living with Parkinson’s disease find a new outlook on their life.”
Information provided by OhioHealth Neuroscience says the Delay the Disease program in the No. 1 Parkinson’s disease exercise program, and that it is an evidence-based wellness program that empowers those living with the disease to live better, experience new levels of hope by optimizing function and restoring independence.
The program was designed by leading Parkinson’s fitness specialists OhioHealth Director of Movement Disorder and Musculoskeletal Wellness David Zid (BA, ACE, APG), along with Program Development Coordinator Jackie Russell (RN, BSN, CNOR).
Exercise plans are adapted to all levels of the disease, and are valuable to those newly diagnosed and progressed, according to OhioHealth.
“PD [Parkinson’s disease] patients can manage their disease through exercise, and we encourage everyone to start today,” Zid said. “We’re here to help. Our goal is to make the benefits of Delay the Disease classes available to as many people with PD as possible. You may have Parkinson’s Disease, but it does not have you.”
The program is said to improve mobility, posture, balance, handwriting, speech volume, and a reduction in daily functional challenges.
The classes will be offered at the YMCA beginning Jan. 7. Classes will be offered twice a week from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Prices are set at $35 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members.
Those interested can contact Hamer or Ernstes at 812-663-9622.
For more information on the program, visit www.delaythedisease.com.
DCFY is no stranger to hosting programs that can help local residents look out for their health. Just this past year, they’ve hosted a free blood pressure monitoring program and a free tobacco cessation program.
The DCFY is located at 1 YMCA Way, Greensburg.
