GREENSBURG - DCGMB's Community Day at the Shriver Football Field on the GCHS campus Saturday was a success. An open-to-the-public carnival of sorts with the theme of "Las Vegas" to go with the 2022 "All In" season. There were food trucks, and a chance to get some swag – themed DCGMB shirts and decals. The highlight of the evening, aside from fundraising games and food, was the chance to see “All In” performed twice.
Young musicians learning steps forward, backward, and sideways, while playing, are coupled with a very active and supportive group of parents. The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band has created for each a sense of belonging, a sense of family and a chance to accomplish something amazing.
And for each of them, it's definitely something of which to be proud.
The competition season is nearly finished, with the DCGMB performing roughly in the top third among the other bands competing. Their most recent show at Highland Middle School, the group ranked a very respectable seventh out of 23 bands.
And now comes the biggest show of the 2022 season: Indiana State Fair Band Day on Aug. 5.
The band's competition season is usually quick and intense, with all the shows clustered around, and leading up to the Indiana State Fair Band Day. North Decatur's Reed Ulery is just one of the teaching team that puts each show together every year. He was concerned about the stamina of each student at the beginning of the season, but ultimately, he's been pleasantly surprised.
"I am proud of the age of our band this year. More than half of these kids are in their first year with the band - the average age being is ninth grade. But despite their age and being new to the band, and despite their educational losses during the pandemic, we (the directors) threw everything we had at them, and they've taken to it well. I'm really proud of them," Ulery said.
Leading the band on the field this year is Drum Major Vaughn Verzo. He was nervous about the opportunity at first, but said that the longer the band worked through their grueling summer preparation, the more confident he became.
"Now, it feels pretty good to be up there," he said. Verzo stands on the platform at the front of the band and conducts, keeping rhythm for the band as they move about the field.
Verzo intends on attending a school of music somewhere and wants to continue marching at the professional level.
Paige Gauck has been in the DCGMB Color Guard for four years now, and her experiences here mean a lot to her.
"I love this experience and I love that it combines all three schools in the county. It's been a lot of fun being near these people and being able to have the experience with so many people I love. I've definitely made some lifelong friends," Gauck said.
The DCGMB will compete in the Indiana State Fair's Band Day at 11:30 a.m Saturday in Indianapolis at the State Fair Coliseum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.