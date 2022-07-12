GREENSBURG The Decatur County Greensburg Marching band is "betting" on another victorious competition season, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
Under the direction of high school band directors Reed Ulery from North Decatur, Greensburg's Jeremiah Boes and Lisa Cary, and South Decatur's Zach Manson, the DCGMB musicians and crew are "all in."
From the first Daily News article "Three Schools March as One" in 2016 until today, the Decatur County Marching Band (now known as the Decatur County Greensburg Marching band) has garnered high marks during competition as their ranks steadily grew.
And their passion for complicated steps and the roar of an approving crowd hasn't faltered.
"This year's show is Las Vegas Casino themed. Going, having fun, seeing the sights, risking it all and then winning in the end," Ulery said.
The four band directors, musicians and a flashy Color Guard work for months to assemble, learn a show and polish it to a high shine.
And every year, the amassed creative team comes up with a different theme. Their first year, fresh out of the gates, the theme was "As One," and in their second year, "One Day, We'll have Wings." This year's theme is no less picturesque. Of course, every year the step combinations become harder.
"The first movement of our show this year is 'Luck Be a Lady' from the Guys and Dolls adaptation," Manson said.
The show moves next into "Diamonds are Forever" with a decidedly double "07" spy mystique, and finishes with "Ruckus," concert band piece as the topper.
This year, the band's look is slick and shiny, and the Color Guard has essentially doubled in size.
"This year, we're really thankful that we had so many kids interested in being part of it, and they've been working hard," said Indiana University School of Music intern Paul Yoo. "This is my first year here, and we're adding a full rifle line, and the flag line is much bigger. We're hoping those will competitively add to our scores for this show."
He added that many of the costumes and flag effects are coupled with sheer fabrics inspired by Las Vegas fountains, with gold added in to reflect the victory of a gambling win.
As a "thank you" that also serves as a fundraiser, the DCGMB has a yearly concert of sorts. From 6 to 8 p.m. July 30, the band will be performing "All In" twice for their public at the Greensburg Community High School football field.
"That will be an opportunity for everyone in the community, as well as all three schools, to come see the show on our own turf," Ulery said.
The event will be an open-to-the-public carnival of sorts (Las Vegas themed, of course) with food trucks, and a chance to get some swag - themed DCGMB shirts and decals. The highlight of the evening (other then seeing "All In" performed twice) will be tickets to win a chance to smack the band directors with a pie in the face.
Learn more about the DCGMB by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DecaturCoMB, or donate to this year's campaign at www.snap-raise.com/.../decatur-county-greensburg...\
2002 Performance Schedule
July 15, 7 p.m., Monroe Central Clinic Day, Monroe Central High School, Parker City
July 16, 7:36 p.m. Centerville Archway Classic, Centerville HS, in Centerville
July 23, 7:54 p.m., Muncie Central "Spirit of Sound" Contest, Muncie Central HS, Muncie
July 29, 9:14 p.m., Anderson "Tartan Tournament of Bands," Anderson Community HS, Anderson
July 30, 7 p.m., DCGMB Community Day, GCHS Greensburg
August 5, 11:30 a.m., State Fair Band Day, State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis
