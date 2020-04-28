DCHD discusses COVID-19 progress

GREENSBURG — As the world continues to battle COVID-19, Sean Durbin from the Decatur County Health Department provided an update on how that battle is going locally.
At present, there are 195 positive cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County and there have been 27 deaths as a result of the virus. A total of 552 people have been tested.
Across the Hoosier State, there have been 16,588 positive cases and 901 deaths. A total of 87,181 people have been tested.
“We are seeing fewer EMS calls, ED (Emergency Department) visits, hotline calls, and visits to the respiratory clinic,” Durbin said. “These are some of our most important syndromic surveillance tools. It is important to note that the data reflects exposure over the last two weeks. This indicates that the social distancing measures we put in place have been working. This is not the time to let up our guard. As the governor begins to allow businesses to start, we will need to be even more mindful of preventative measures.”
The last time Durbin spoke with the Daily News nearly two weeks ago, Decatur County had 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 people had died as a result of the virus. A total of 257 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the area. Since then, testing numbers have nearly doubled.
Durbin said it is still crucial to remain vigilant even as things begin to open back up.
“Testing has improved,” Durbin said. “As employers begin to open up, we still will need more testing and more contact tracing of positive cases. The most important way we can keep this from spreading and keep from having more emergency ordinances is for the testing to be widespread. Those with positive results must stay home.”
While there have been talks about peak dates for new cases of the virus, Durbin merely remains hopeful.
“I would hesitate to speculate,” Durbin said. “I hope so.”
There have been some reports that the heat and humidity would have at least some positive effects against the virus. Essentially, only time will tell.
“Again, I would hesitate to speculate,” Durbin said. “There is some anecdotal evidence to suggest that. However, we are seeing spread throughout many warm weather climates. We are learning new things about this disease every day.”
Governor Eric Holcomb announced April that the stay-at-home order had been extended until May 1.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), if you are sick or suspect you have COVID-19, stay home take care of yourself, stay in touch with your doctor, and avoid public transportation.
The CDC also said to call ahead before visiting your doctor. If you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, get medical attention immediately.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency. Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.