DCHD gives update on COVID-19

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Health Department has provided another update on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of press time Wednesday, Decatur County has 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 13 people have passed away as a result of the virus. A total of 257 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the area.
At one point, Decatur County was under a “red” travel advisory, which is the highest level available to local officials. It has since been moved back down to “orange.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, the orange status means a “watch” is in effect for local traffic; conditions are “threatening to the safety of the public,” according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory).
During a “watch” travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Sean Durbin with the Decatur County Health Department said the “red” travel advisory helped lower the number of people out in public.
“More people stayed at home while we were under the red travel warning,” Durbin said. “Unfortunately, since Gov. Holcomb mandated that counties can restrict no greater than an orange travel warning, our congregation numbers have, not surprisingly, increased.”
There’s a sentiment across the nation that the United States may be nearing the peak of new, daily COVID-19 cases. Durbin echoed that thought.
“I believe we are at or near the peak,” Durbin said. “The peak doesn't end the need for proper mitigation. Our goal with the extreme social distancing is to flatten the peak. The very design was to keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed by too many patients at the same time. We will still see cases and deaths. Hopefully, they will be less per day, but may last for a long time.”
When asked about testing for the virus, Durbin said due to the lack of availability of tests they are still only able to test those that meet the following CDC criteria: hospitalized patients, symptomatic healthcare workers, patients in long term care facilities with symptoms, patients 65 and older with symptoms, patients with underlying conditions with symptoms and first responders with symptoms.
Many are raising the question: “When will normalcy return?” At present, Durbin said the necessary data to make that determination isn’t there.
“The data isn't really there to make any projections,” Durbin said. “I hope we will see a slow phase in as conditions warrant. Until widespread antibody testing is available, a premature return to normal could have tragic results.”
In the meantime, Durbin issued a reminder to everyone in Decatur County.
“Wash your hands often, don't touch your face,” Durbin said. “Maintain 6 to 10 feet of social distancing. Stay home. If you do have to go out, call your family, friends and neighbors to see if they need anything. We are all in this together.”
