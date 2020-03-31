GREENSBURG — In the midst of a global pandemic, Sean Durbin from the Decatur County Health Department has provided some insight on Decatur County’s elevated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of press time Tuesday, Decatur County had 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
On March 28, the DCHD issued the following statement: “Decatur County has the highest per capita of confirmed cases in the state of Indiana. This simply means Decatur County has more cases than some of the larger cities based on cases per population. Decatur County residents have requested to know where the places of exposure are.”
DCHD said this information is not be relevant within a few hours of reporting, and that it is important people assume everywhere is a place of potential exposure and follow the stay at home order.
There appears to be a few high exposure events that were held between March 1 and March 20, including the Emmaus Walk at First Baptist Church, the Decatur County Republican meeting, and the 2A boys basketball tournament at North Decatur, according to Durbin.
The Daily News asked Durbin if there are any indications as to why the COVID-19 per capita rate in Decatur County is so high.
“While contract tracing of infectious disease can be effective in trying to find origins and early points of contact, the delay in testing materials from the federal government made timely testing with accurate tracing impossible,” Durbin said. “Many of our first positive cases occurred over 10 days ago, but we have just received results.”
Durbin also said the delay hampered isolation efforts resulting in greater community spread.
Statistics are available in regards to cases at places of employment, but Durbin said they haven’t seen significant correlations.
“While place of employment is part of the data collected, we haven’t seen any large correlations of infection in any retail or manufacturing,” Durbin said.
Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered Indiana residents to remain in their homes except when traveling to and from work (essential businesses) or engaged in other permitted activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As described by the state, essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0.
Essential activities include but are not limited to activities for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, and to take care of others.
If the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce the order.
The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission are enforcing restaurant and bar restrictions.
Durbin was also asked if local residents seem to be taking the stay at home order seriously.
“In a word, no,” Durbin answered. “Stay home, people. This is truly life and death.”
As for avoiding the illness, his advice remains the same.
“Stay home, stay home, stay home,” Durbin said. “Seriously, don’t take the whole family shopping – one person for necessary items. Assume every establishment you visit has been echoed to COVID-19. Assume every person you see had been exposed to COVID-19. And if I didn’t make it clear, stay home!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.