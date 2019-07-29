GREENSBURG – As a way of saying "thank you" for all the support given to the Decatur County Marching Band leading up to their 2019 season, the DCMB hosted "Community Day" Saturday at the Greensburg Community High School football field.
Friends, family and community fans of the much talked about county-wide marching band enjoyed two performances of their show titled "Clair," food trucks, and a festive evening of assorted activities designed to give-back to the community that has rallied around the 65 member band since their genesis almost three years ago.
As a preface to a weekend of fundraising activity, the DCMB Parent Rummage Sale, organized by parent Terry Williamson, was a two day fundraiser held in the Decatur County Fairgrounds' Community Building.
The sale featured donated blankets, electronic gadgets, cookware, children's and adult clothing, and much more.
"We just wanted a creative way to grab an extra fundraising opportunity for these kids," said band parent Robin Hahn. "These kids are worth the extra labor!"
According to DCMB fan and South Decatur coach and teacher Sariina Kalli, the band parents raised a whopping $4,300 for their efforts.
"It's been a great summer of fundraising!" she said.
Local Extension Homemakers, led by volunteer Marilyn Davis, did a bit of fundraising as well. They netted more than $4,500 for the marching band kids by conducting an auction of specialty foods featured at the fair as well as a hilarious cupcake eating contest.
After topping off the drive and making it an even $5,000, Davis, Paulette Duerstock, Sally Cuskaden and Chris Fogle presented DCMB director Jeff Maupin a check made out to the DCMB for that sum.
"Super Seniors" were also honored as part of Saturday's activities. Andrew McCreary, Maddie Bohman and Gena Mack all elected to continue marching as part of the band after their graduation from high school, and Maupin spoke at length about each, thanking them for their added service to the band. They were awarded Drum Corps International tickets for their efforts.
Topping the evening off, boxes adorned with DCMB directors' names were circulated. Each box represented votes for a specific director. Attendees were allowed to vote with spare change. The box with the most money won, and that director received a pie in the face.
Directors Jeff Maupin and Christopher Williams were the lucky recipients of those pies as "presented" by the three "Super Seniors."
Maupin summed up his feelings about the efforts of the year saying, "It takes a truly special city to have three schools come together and do what we're doing. The communities of South Decatur, North Decatur and Greensburg High schools are all to be thanked, and we really appreciate it. I speak for myself and the staff when I say that we couldn't ask for a better group of kids!"
The Decatur County Marching Band will compete during Band Day at the Indiana State Fair. The top 16 bands at Band Day will advance to the evening "Sweet 16" competition.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.