GREENSBURG – This week marks a very important time for the Decatur County Marching Band as they host a multi-family rummage sale today and Saturday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and show off their moves Saturday evening at the Greensburg Community High School football field.
"We hope to make at least $3,000 from this event," said Terry Williamson, rummage sale organizer and parent of DCMB percussionist Eric Williamson. "We had some people bring in some really nice stuff last night as we got ready, so hopefully that number will go up!"
There isn't a busier group than the marching band parents. They have been working to raise the funds needed to purchase new band uniforms and are appealing to the community to help them make their goal.
"We didn't want the kids to have to go through another season marching in the heavy wool hand-me-down uniforms they've used since they started the band, so we dipped into the budget for the coming season and bought them," said Shannon Reynolds, mother of DCMB clarinetist Caraline Reynolds. "So now we're in fundraising mode to make up the difference, but those kids look good!"
The DCMB rummage sale is today until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Building at the fairgrounds.
"This is a big week for the kids," said band parent Robin Hahn. "They practice all this week, they practice today from 1 to 9 p.m., and then they compete in Anderson tomorrow evening. It's a lot, but these kids love it and they work so hard."
Her son, Brady, a baritone saxophone player with the DCMB, has played with the band for two years. Robin Hahn chips in where she's needed for the fundraising events as well.
"I just know how much work and time they put into the band, getting all their steps right and memorizing the music. It's not easy what they do, and they're good at it," Hahn said.
Saturday evening is the DCMB's opportunity to share with the community the results of the work they've done this summer. Their 2019 show is titled "Clair." It's based partially on the Claude Debussy piece named for the French "light of the moon," and the life of an imaginary dancer named "Clair."
Competitive marching band is a sport in which bands of all sizes (the DCMB is 65 marching instrumentalists, percussionists and color guard) perform various routines while playing music and moving around in step patterns, like choreography, usually on a huge outdoor field.
In competitions, each routine is judged based on several factors including synchronization of moves, difficulty of drills, visual impact, and artistic interpretation, to decide the winner.
Most marching band competitions are conducted at the start of the fall season every year. Bands from various high schools compete in two national level circuits: Bands of America and the United States Scholastic Band Association.
The USSBA competitions registers participation from over 700 schools, of which 50 schools are selected to compete for a championship.
Bands of America circuit conducts preliminary regional and super regional competitions to select 12 out of more than 90 participating schools. The final 12 teams eventually compete in a grand national championship, a four day event to decide the final champion for the season.
Saturday's Community Day is a chance for the community to see how everything has come together.
Many people likely don't realize that these kids have spent a good part of their summer, easily 200 hours, standing on hot pavement learning moves and music.
Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, the band will take to the field and, using different parts of the finished show, illustrate the process of putting together a marching show. They will demonstrate how different parts of the formation are taught, and key sections will perform as they go through their drills, all to share with the community what the DCMB is about.
The finale of the evening will be the DCMB performing their show live , with uniforms, full percussion, flags and all the finished visual effects.
At the very least, it should be a fabulous presentation.
The Greensburg community is invited to attend. The event combines the band demonstrations with a pulled pork meal, ice cream, food trucks, and an opportunity to see one of the band directors smashed in the face with a whip cream pie.
Attendees will bid on one of each of the directors – Jeff Maupin, Celia Colter, Christopher Williams or Jeremiah Boes – by placing money in that director's bucket. At the end of the evening, after the presentation of a special donation (a secret to be revealed only at that time), the director with the most money in their bucket will win a pie in the face.
"Those directors put the kids through their paces during the season, so it will be a fun chance for them get get back at their teachers," Reynolds said.
