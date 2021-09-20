GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care for the services of in-lab and home sleep study programs.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.
According to Tyler Schmid, DCMH Respiratory Care Manager, “Sleep accreditation is a voluntary process, but by choosing to continue our accreditation through ACHC, DCMH demonstrates to patients and referring physicians that we are committed to providing the highest quality patient care."
“Receiving this accreditation validates we are, indeed, a leader among hospitals nationwide,” said Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Wichman.
For more information, visit www.dcmh.net or call the Sleep Clinic at (812) 663-1342.
