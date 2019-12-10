GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) recently discovered the Decatur County community was one of several communities targeted in a nationwide scam that uses DNA tests to defraud Medicare or steal personal information.
This scam spread across the country — from Indiana to Arizona and beyond — through cold calls, Facebook ads and email as well as solicitations at antique stores, senior centers and health fairs.
The scamming organization, which has been shut down, operated under the name Momentum Community Care during DCMH’s annual Healthy Fair in June. Capitalizing on the popularity of genetic testing, the scammers persuaded attendees to undergo Medicare-covered genetic screenings to detect their risk for cancer or medication side effects.
Of the 850 people who attended the DCMH Healthy Fair, DCMH is aware of some individuals who participated in the genetic screenings.
“We apologize to our patients and all other community residents who underwent these screenings,” said President and CEO Rex McKinney. “Anyone who participated in these screenings or received suspicious bills can contact DCMH’s Executive Director of Quality & Corporate Compliance Suzanna “Suki” Wright at (812) 663-1360, who is working with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resolve this matter.”
