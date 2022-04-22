GREENSBURG - As Decatur County Memorial Hospital continues to grow its cutting-edge technology and improve patient care, DCMH is pleased to announce the addition of a special digital mammography machine used to perform a stereotactic breast biopsy.
In digital mammography, as in digital photography, film is replaced by electronic detectors. These convert x-rays into electrical signals, which are used to produce images of the breast that can be immediately seen on a computer screen. Stereotactic mammography pinpoints the exact location of a breast abnormality by using computer analysis of x-rays taken from three different angles.
“A stereotactic breast biopsy is less invasive, less expensive and takes less time than a surgical biopsy,” Valerie Echeverria, director of ancillary services at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, said. “In addition, it is an excellent way to evaluate calcium deposits or masses that are not visible on ultrasound.”
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, except for skin cancers. About 1 in 8 (12%) women will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. Routine mammograms and monthly self-exams are the best ways to identify these cancers early.
Patients must preregister for their mammograms at least 48 hours in advance of the procedure.
To schedule an appointment, please call the DCMH Radiology Department at 812-663-1157. For more information about mammography, call 812-663-1266.
-Information provided.
