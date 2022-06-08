GREENSBURG — Considering the importance and complexities of high-quality health care in today’s society, it is critical for bright, talented people to be encouraged to pursue professions in the healthcare field.

With that in mind, Decatur County Memorial Hospital established a scholarship program designed for students interested in a career in health care.

These scholarships support future leaders in their efforts to earn a high-quality education. DCMH has been committed to helping prepare healthcare professionals for the future and offers a scholarship program as a recruitment tool and a community service.

This past month, DCMH awarded 12 $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Decatur County.

They are:

Jonathan Ralston--Indiana University

Brayden Forkert—Indiana University

Brook Somers—Marian University

Kylie Hostetler—Ball State University

Kalyn Muckerheide—University of Indianapolis

Allison Norton—University of Indianapolis

Brook Dodson—Indiana University--Purdue University Columbus

Elizabeth Mitchell—Purdue University

Kayla Kelso—University of Indianapolis

Kole Stephens—Indiana State University

Sophia Nobbe—Indiana University

Emma Weisenbach—University of Tennessee

President & CEO Rex McKinney shared, “DCMH is proud to support our local students interested in healthcare. We are dedicated to helping the younger generation succeed in this field and we will support them each step of the way.”

Congratulations to all 12 scholarship winners.

For more information about DCMH, visit www.dcmh.net.

