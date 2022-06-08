GREENSBURG — Considering the importance and complexities of high-quality health care in today’s society, it is critical for bright, talented people to be encouraged to pursue professions in the healthcare field.
With that in mind, Decatur County Memorial Hospital established a scholarship program designed for students interested in a career in health care.
These scholarships support future leaders in their efforts to earn a high-quality education. DCMH has been committed to helping prepare healthcare professionals for the future and offers a scholarship program as a recruitment tool and a community service.
This past month, DCMH awarded 12 $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Decatur County.
They are:
Jonathan Ralston--Indiana University
Brayden Forkert—Indiana University
Brook Somers—Marian University
Kylie Hostetler—Ball State University
Kalyn Muckerheide—University of Indianapolis
Allison Norton—University of Indianapolis
Brook Dodson—Indiana University--Purdue University Columbus
Elizabeth Mitchell—Purdue University
Kayla Kelso—University of Indianapolis
Kole Stephens—Indiana State University
Sophia Nobbe—Indiana University
Emma Weisenbach—University of Tennessee
President & CEO Rex McKinney shared, “DCMH is proud to support our local students interested in healthcare. We are dedicated to helping the younger generation succeed in this field and we will support them each step of the way.”
Congratulations to all 12 scholarship winners.
For more information about DCMH, visit www.dcmh.net.
