Considering the importance and complexities of high-quality health care in today’s society, it is critical for bright, talented people to be encouraged to pursue professions in the health care field. With that in mind, Decatur County Memorial Hospital leaders established a scholarship program designed for students interested in a career in health care.
These scholarships support future leaders in their efforts to earn a high-quality education. DCMH has been committed to helping prepare health care professionals for the future and offers a scholarship program as a recruitment tool and a community service.
DCMH awarded three $1,000 scholarships and two $500 scholarships to five graduating seniors in Decatur County:
• Olivia O’Dell, who will attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
• Haley Bockover, Indiana State University
• Cheyenne Wolter, University of Indianapolis
• Michaela "Micha" Morrison, University of Indianapolis
• Hakela "Rose" Morrison, University of Indianapolis
President and CEO Rex McKinney shared, “DCMH is happy to support local students interested in health care. We are committed to helping the younger generation succeed in this career path and are behind them every step of the way.”
