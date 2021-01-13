GREENSBURG – As one of 50 Indiana hospitals chosen as a COVID-19 vaccination site for its community, Decatur County Memorial Hospital is now scheduling appointments for those 70-years-old and older.
Eligibility for that group was announced Wednesday by Governor Eric Holcomb.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) at 211 or 866-211-9966.
A caregiver or loved one may also make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
To date, DCMH has vaccinated 998 individuals. As availability of the vaccine increases, DCMH will continue to vaccinate in order of most- to least- vulnerable community members following state guidelines initiated by the ISDH. At this time, the vaccine has not been approved for children.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols or vaccinations as they become available, visit dcmh.net/covid19.
