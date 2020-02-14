Decatur County Memorial Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross on March 5, 2020, for a blood drive at the hospital.
Willing donors should visit Conference Room D at DCMH between 2 and 7 p.m.
Roll up your sleeves and help save lives by donating blood! Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and can touch the lives of so many more. Donating blood is a profound way to pay it forward and impact the lives of people in the community.
For more information about the American Red Cross or to register, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “decaturcohos.”
Questions? Call Amy Shearer at 812-663-1228 or email amy.shearer@dcmh.net.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital serves the area with a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services and is continually improving quality by providing high value, patient centered care, leadership and education. The Hospital is supported by the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County through donations and bequests. More information on the facility and its offerings may be obtained at www.dcmh.net or www.facebook.com/dcmhgreensburg.
