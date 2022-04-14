GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the advancements in MR with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide-bore system.
This new scanner provides a whole new level of patient comfort with flexible coil designs and novel applications designed to minimize scan times and improve image quality.
“DCMH is focused on providing innovative technologies enhancing the quality of care we provide to patients. Adding the SIGNA Voyager is just another example of our commitment to our community,” DCMH Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Wichman said.
This new scanner, the SIGNA™ Voyager from GE Healthcare, is built with contemporary architecture that delivers deeper signal penetration and sharper, high-quality images. The intelligent design automates patient protocols to help decrease exam times and accommodate more patients per day.
The SIGNA™ Voyager comes equipped with the SIGNA™Works productivity platform, a robust workflow solution designed to maximize clinical performance and simplify operational efficiency.
