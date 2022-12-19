Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK... A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather impacts to central Indiana Thursday night and continuing through Christmas weekend. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong wind, and accumulating snow. * WHERE...Areas generally south and east of Indianapolis * WHEN...Beginning Thursday with conditions deteriorating rapidly Thursday night into Friday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday. People need to pay close attention to the weather situation. Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.