GREENSBURG — Experts at DCMH are cautioning the community about rising flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases and preparing for what the healthcare industry is referring to as a potential “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this winter.
“It is shaping up to be a severe respiratory virus season,” infection prevention coordinator Allyson Metz RN, DCMH Infection Prevention Coordinator, said. “Getting your flu shot and bivalent COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as well as masking in crowded places, practicing proper hand hygiene, and general healthy practices such as adequate rest, good nutrition, and appropriate exercise can help prevent infection and reduce transmission.”
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the state Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) activity is at a high level and Decatur County at a moderate level, with surrounding counties at high levels as well.
“We are seeing very high patient volumes and repeat visits in our Immediate Care clinic related to flu and RSVlike symptoms,” Amy Wickens, DCMH Executive Director of Physician Practices and Support Services, said. “As we enter into the holiday season of travel and family gatherings, we anticipate the numbers to climb.”
It is important for patients to know when and where to seek the proper medical attention for their symptoms. With respiratory illnesses, specifically influenza, most symptoms subside within 5-7 days, but fatigue and a cough can last weeks.
DCMH offers a variety of care options for those who get sick. For nonemergencies such as low-grade fever, persistent cough and congestion of any infant, elderly or immunocompromised patients – call 812-222-DOCS to schedule an appointment with your Primary Care provider. DCMH has limited same day appointments available.
Patients needing immediate care for illness or non-life-threatening symptoms including nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, fever or chills, sore throat or cough can visit the DCMH immediate care located at 955 N Michigan Avenue, Suite 4.
“The Immediate Care Clinic is experiencing higher than normal wait times due to the volume of sick patients,” Wickens said. “The staff is working hard to ensure all patients receive the quality care they need, and we appreciate your patience as we navigate record volumes.”
The DCMH Emergency Department is well equipped to treat very ill patients and emergencies. Patients should visit the emergency department if presenting signs of severe respiratory illness, trouble breathing, high/unmanageable fever, chest pain, and/or experiencing severe or worsening symptoms that become a medical emergency.
“Our dedicated team of health professionals are highly skilled and well prepared to provide the quality care our community deserves,” DCMH CEO Rex McKinney said. “We ask the community to help us in preventing the spread of infection by protecting yourself and those who are most vulnerable by getting a flu shot, using proper hand hygiene, avoiding contact with others who are sick and staying home if you get sick. This is a matter of community health in which we can all work together to manage.”
