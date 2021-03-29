GREENSBURG - Since launching its COVID-19 vaccine initiative in early December, Decatur County Memorial Hospital has vaccinated more than 5,000 members of the community to date.
To celebrate reaching that number, staff and those receiving the vaccine Friday received cookies and balloons.
As one of 50 Indiana hospitals chosen as a COVID-19 vaccination site for its community, Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) continues to follow the eligibility guidelines set by the State of Indiana’s Health Department. At this time, that includes individuals 30-years-old and older as well as teachers, healthcare workers and those with high-risk and chronic health conditions.
As availability of the vaccine increases, DCMH will continue to vaccinate in order of most- to least-vulnerable community members. At this time, the vaccine has not been approved for children.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Those needing assistance with registration can call 211. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols or vaccinations as they become available, visit dcmh.net/covid.
