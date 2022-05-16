GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital pulled out all the stops Saturday with a celebration that will be remembered far into their second 100 years of taking care of health care in Decatur County. From the caterer, the decorated tables, the live entertainment and a magician for the kids to the giant gala tent housing the festive event, DCMH celebrated their first 100 years in style.
Rusty Bladen’s band played for an hour before the main presentations started at 2 p.m.
DCMH CEO Rex McKinney began the ceremony, describing the history of the hospital and making a special point to recognize the veterans at the gathering.
“Every small hospital is challenged in some way, and the one key factor that drives success in any small hospital is community support,” McKinney said. “And community support and high quality care are things our team focuses on every day, and has for the last 5 years and beyond.”
McKinney continued, calling attention to the 5 Star rating DCMH received from CNS and Medicare, signifying DCMH as one of the top 15 percent hospitals in the nation.
“That’s something very special,” he said.
McKinney then handed the microphone to Decatur County Commissioner Mark Koors, Hospital Board of Directors Chair Larry Rueff and President of the Indiana Hospital Association Brian Tabor.
Tabor greeted the assemblage, calling attention to the notoriety of DCMH’s recent awards: “The recognitions for this hospital are truly exceptional, these are not awards that are given out to every hospitals.”
Tabor presented the DCMH Board of Directors with a resolution from the Indiana Hospital Association stating, “Whereas Decatur County Memorial Hospital is celebrating 100 years of serving patients in Greensburg and the surrounding region, and whereas the hospital has more than fulfilled the vision of the founders to provide high quality accessible care to world communities since opening its doors in 1922, and whereas the hospital’s Board and leadership has shown a consistent commitment to quality and patient safety, as exemplified in numerous awards in gaining the prestigious IHA certification whereas Decatur County became one of the hardest hit counties in the nation early in the COVID-19 pandemic, to which the hospital responded admirably with testing, compassionate treatment, and innovative telehealth solutions, be it resolved that the Board of Directors of the Indiana Hospital Association hereby commends Decatur County Memorial Hospital for being a widely recognized center of excellence, trusted by patients and admired by Hoosier health professionals around the state and beyond.”
Koors began by saying McKinney was “an excellent choice for Executive Director and the staff and team he put together has been fantastic during COVID.”
“In March, when it hit, we were on the phone trying to decide what to do, and with the help of Rex and his team, Sean Durbin at the Board of Health, we really appreciate what you’ve done for Decatur County,” he said.
Koors said he was looking forward to June when there would be a groundbreaking for the new physical therapy complex in the newly cleared land north of the hospital. He said that all of his children were born at DCMH, and he himself was one of the many patients treated during the COVID crisis.
“I am confident that our health needs will be met in this place for years to come,” he said.
Koors then introduced Mayor Marsh as “a young man who I’ve become fond of. He’s a testament to energy of youth and our hope that this community will continue to grow and prosper.”
Marsh thanked Koors for his words, and greeted the audience by saying, “Our community is currently celebrating our bicentennial as well, and easy math tells me DCMH has been serving our community for half of that time. We are incredibly proud to have them have as part of it to assist us in our next 100 years.”
Marsh and his entourage presented a Key to the City to McKinney on behalf of the all Decatur County residents.
“Without this hospital, I am confident that our community would look very different,” the mayor concluded.
Hospital Foundation Board member Cleo Duncan announced the formation of a new donor group called the “1922 Club” as a way to support the foundation and allow them to keep giving to the hospital for many things.
Hospital representative Dennis Fogle thanked the committees that put together the Centennial event, thanking the physicians and the employees who work for the hospital.
The afternoon continued with more hors d’oeuvres, a celebratory cake cutting, and more music from Rusty Bladen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.