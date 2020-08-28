GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital has been awarded by DNV GL – Healthcare full certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System.
“Decatur County Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing the safest and most effective healthcare services possible,” says Rex McKinney, President and CEO. “ISO certification not only reflects that mission, but helps to empower it. Our Quality department has put forth a consistent effort to ensure our processes are aligned and constantly improving. The certificate is just a piece of paper, but the effort required to achieve it fundamentally transforms the way we do business. ”
ISO 9001 is the most widely-accepted quality management system in use around the world, and is quickly gaining acceptance among US healthcare providers as a foundation for their quality and patient safety programs.
“Decatur County Memorial Hospital has worked hard to achieve this certification, and they have done so with unwavering commitment from their top leadership to make their hospital the best it can be,” says Patrick Horine, President of DNV – GL Healthcare. “ISO certification isn’t just an award or trophy for something you’ve done, it’s public evidence that you are at the top of your game with an obvious plan in place to make excellence an every day objective.”
ISO 9001 brings science to the art of caregiving; it helps to standardize processes around things that are proven to work, by the people doing the work, thus empowering frontline workers while creating an environment of predictability for the entire organization. The ultimate impact of ISO within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that critical work processes are done consistently and the “best ideas” aren’t held by one person or one department, but are ingrained in the organization itself.
Businesses that implement ISO do so for both the internal and external benefits. Internally it helps staff create clear and consistent processes of patient care, and ensure that progress is constantly being made toward specific quality objectives. Externally, it tells the public, as well as insurers and regulatory agencies, that the hospital is not only talking about quality, but is pursuing it with discipline and transparency.
“ISO 9001 is like sheet music for an orchestra; it gets everyone on the same page, aligned and helping us achieve our objectives related to improving quality and patient experience,” says McKinney.
ABOUT DNV GL
DNV GL Healthcare, with offices in Cincinnati and Houston, is a division of DNV GL – Business Assurance, part of the DNV GL Group, an independent foundation dedicated to safeguarding life, property and the environment. Globally, DNV GL – Business Assurance has more than 100 offices and is one of the world’s leading certification, assessment and training companies. For more information about DNV hospital accreditation, visit www.dnvglhealthcare.com.
ABOUT DCMH
Since its founding in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital has provided a wide range of valuable services to the community. DCMH advances the health and wellness of the community by providing quality care, leadership and education. To learn more about DCMH history, management and services, visit the website at www.dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331. Decatur County Memorial Hospital is accredited by DNV-GL.
Information provided by DCMH
