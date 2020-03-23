GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is working diligently to keep our community safe, healthy and well informed.
The hospital has partnered with the Decatur County Health Department to man the COVID-19 hotline at (812) 560-5450 to answer any questions or concerns area residents may have.
DCMH is continually updating procedures to create beneficial outcomes and help those who need healthcare the most during this time.
The following updates have been implemented at the hospital based on the CDC’s most recent recommendations:
• Only the main entrance to DCMH is open. All visitors are asked to use this entrance near Emergency Services.
• The Women’s Center (OB) and the Inpatient (Medsurg) departments are only allowing one visitor per patient. That visitor must pass a screening and be 18 years or older.
• Both Decatur County Primary Care and Tree City Medical Partners are open and following these same precautions. To schedule an appointment, call (812) 222-DOCS.
• The Well Clinic is open and following the same precautions as well.
• The pharmacy is open to drive-thru and deliveries only. To take advantage of free pharmacy delivery within Decatur County, call (812) 663-1250
• Some outpatient services at DCMH have been temporarily suspended in areas where patients are at highest risk of complications from COVID-19.
• Lincoln Café in DCMH is no longer open to the public. Meals on Wheels will continue.
• All community events have been postponed or canceled. Visit dcmh.net for updates.
Anyone with questions or concerns should visit www.dcmh.net/covid19 or call the hotline at (812) 560-5450.
Information provided by DCMH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.