GREENSBURG - Mitch Western, Manager, Operations Support at Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH), recently completed a project focusing on e-cigarette use in rural Indiana.
The 12-month project was part of the Fellowship Program through the Indiana Rural Health Association (IRHA).
Mitch applied for the inaugural fellowship at the suggestion of a current member of the IRHA. He says the experience was invaluable in creating connections and relationships through IRHA events. Each individual was selected for the fellowship, then groups were formed by the IRHA. Each group then met to choose topics. Mitch’s group chose the topic of e-cigarette use. They chose the topic prior to media reports of vaping related deaths and injuries in Indiana, but due to the injuries, this topic has become even more relevant today. Providing solutions is urgent now.
At DCMH, vaping related illnesses have appeared in several patients. Dr. Thomas Ferry, pulmonologist at DCMH, has observed that lung problems can occur fairly soon after a young person begins to use e-cigarettes. He stated that through the interdisciplinary approach practiced at DCMH he has been able to help patients with vaping related lung diseases recover, but does not recommend smoking cigarettes or vaping as an alternative to conventional cigarettes.
However, consumer demand for a less harmful alternative to conventional cigarettes has driven e-cigarette industry growth. The fellowship group focused on clarifying the correlation between internet trends, online news, radio and television advertising, and recent health outcomes. The group also identified factors for the increase in e-cigarette use among youth in rural Indiana. The group presented at the midway point of the project at a joint Fellowship meeting and the IRHA annual meeting in French Lick, Indiana.
In December, the final presentation was made to the IRHA Board of Directors in Indianapolis. The group recommended policy changes in schools, updates to smoke-free laws as they pertain to second-hand smoke, and education through social media outreach programs to reach youth and parents in an effort to decrease e-cigarette use in young people.
Communities can work to protect their children and warn them of the potential perils of vaping. Public education campaigns can change opinions, practices and laws when dealing with health issues.
Mitch states that there is a gap between public education and policy and what is actually happening in rural Indiana concerning e-cigarette use. The project succeeded in bringing these gaps to the forefront and shedding light on the very real “concern about lack of policy and education in schools.”
Mitch is continuing his education in an MBA program, and is employed full-time at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ferry sees patients in Outpatient Specialty Services at DCMH.
