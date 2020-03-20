GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) recently announced a new partnership with TeamHealth in its emergency services.
TeamHealth, a national provider network, will join DCMH in April of 2020 to offer programs and initiatives to ensure continued access to high quality emergency services. TeamHealth is known throughout the region for their emphasis on compassionate care that exceeds patients’ expectations. TeamHealth will collaborate with DCMH clinical teams to maximize operational efficiency and continue the journey to consistently provide patients with compassionate care of the highest quality.
Recruiting for physicians and care providers is a significant challenge in rural healthcare. Hospitals are seeking partners and other resources to improve care and thus boost patient satisfaction. DCMH’s partnership with TeamHealth is not only a huge boon to the community but to Hoosiers across the region as well.
With the new partnership, patients will receive a separate bill for services rendered by the attending physician in emergency services. These bills will come from Indiana Emergency Professionals, PC out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Emergency medicine has become very challenging in rural America, and it’s constantly evolving. Aligning with a partner to ensure development of our team and being able to offer the best care to our community is exciting,” stated Dr. Kathy Canfield, Medical Director, Emergency Services at DCMH.
“TeamHealth is a proven, powerful partner with a 25-year history of providing outstanding care in Indiana and throughout the region. Our team’s pursuit to ensure Decatur County continues to have access to safe, high quality care is relentless. We are pleased to bring more resources and top-flight talent to our community,” stated Rex McKinney, President and CEO of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
About TeamHealth
TeamHealth is one of the nation’s leading integrated physician practices, offering emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,100 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide.
