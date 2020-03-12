GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) has implemented protocols to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community.
“Our physicians and leadership team are closely monitoring the situation and have determined further restrictions are necessary to protect our community. DCMH will continue monitoring the situation and initiate further action if necessary,” stated Suki Wright, Executive Director of Quality at DCMH.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the following restrictions are in place at the local hospital:
• Access to the hospital for the public is restricted to the main entrance.
• All persons not employed by DCMH will be screened upon arrival for illness, exposure to illness, and travel via questionnaire.
• Visitors to inpatient areas will be reduced to two visitors aged 14+ who are necessary for patient well-being.
• Visitors should utilize frequent hand hygiene and cough etiquette, limit their touch with surfaces in the patient’s room and visiting areas, and comply with wearing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, gowns, etc.) as directed.
• DCMH is also asking the community to utilize remote services available for their well-being, including the retail drive-thru pharmacy and free delivery service, use of the DCMH online Portal for non-urgent communication with providers, etc.
DCMH leadership is asking for our community’s help to prevent possible spread to patients and our staff.
They ask that you comply with the following recommendations:
1. Any person who has traveled within the last 14 days (or has been in direct contact with someone who has traveled within the last 14 days) from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, or Japan should contact the Decatur County Health Department at 812-663-8301, the hotline that has been set up at 812-560-5450, or Jennifer Baltus, DCMH Infection Prevention at 812-663-1310 in order to provide information and education about risks, signs, symptoms, monitoring, and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
2. If you are at risk due to travel as stipulated above and are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and/or signs of lower respiratory illness, cough or shortness of breath, you are asked to call ahead to notify your physician or nurse practitioner’s office before coming in if you feel you need to be seen. Be sure to let the employee know that you are at risk for COVID-19 because of your travel exposure and symptoms. You will be asked to wait at home until the Decatur County Health Department provides you with instructions about the next steps for you to take.
3. If immediate, emergent care is needed, call 9-1-1, but be sure to tell them you may have COVID-19.
DCMH is asking for your cooperation in this plan so the hospital can protect staff and our patients in the best way possible without exposing others to the virus.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can be spread from person to person through the air and on surfaces. Signs and symptoms of the virus include fever with cough, and/or shortness of breath associated with lower respiratory tract illnesses, including pneumonia in both lungs.
There currently is no specific treatment for COVID-19. Medical care is provided to help relieve the symptoms. It is a virus which cannot be cured with antibiotics.
While being prepared for COVID-19 is important, DCMH wants to caution the community to be aware of, and protected from, the wide-spread respiratory virus that is currently being seen in high numbers in Decatur County and across the nation – influenza.
The best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to any illness (including COVID-19 or influenza) is by:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick,
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands,
• Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,
• Staying home if you are ill,
• Staying up-to-date on vaccinations (currently there is no vaccine available for COVID-19),
• Coughing/sneezing into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue then washing your hands,
• And cleaning high-touch areas frequently – like door knobs, light switches, countertops, phones, keyboards, computer mice, etc.
COVID-19 is an evolving virus. The plan of action from a nation-wide, state-wide, county-wide, and local perspective is also ever evolving. DCMH intends to continue to keep the community updated as needed. If you would like more information, go to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus .
