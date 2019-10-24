GREENSBURG - The National Association of Rural Health Clinics recently announced Suzanna “Suki” Wright has earned the prestigious Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional (CRHCP) credential.
Ms. Wright serves as Executive Director, Quality and Compliance at Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH). In this role she is responsible for clinical quality and regulatory compliance for the DCMH system.
“Suki’s effort to keep DCMH at the forefront of best practices and constant performance improvement is exemplary. This certification demonstrates her desire to ensure our community has the most effective and highest quality programs available,” stated Rex McKinney, FACHE, President/CEO at DCMH.
The certification requires demonstrated expertise in the areas of Administration & Finance, Billing & Coding, Regulatory Compliance & Quality, and Human Resources. This certification provides an all-encompassing, broad scope of Rural Health Clinic (RHC) knowledge.
It ensures she has the knowledge and tools to run a successful Rural Health Clinic. The certification also demonstrates that Suki is current and staying abreast of ever-changing RHC rules and regulations.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Founded in 1922, DCMH was built as a memorial to Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I. Located in Greensburg, Ind., Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) provides a wide range of valuable services to the community, including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. For more, visit dcmh.net.
- Information provided by Decatur County Memorial Hospital
