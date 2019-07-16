DCMH Foundation welcomes new director

GREENSBURG – The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County has announced the appointment of Dennis Fogle as the organization's new director.
Fogle has served Decatur County Memorial Hospital since 2016 in roles supporting human resources and community relations.
“As a lifelong resident of Decatur County, Mr. Fogle has demonstrated a passion for making Decatur County an exceptional place to live. Our board is confident Dennis will extend this passion toward enhancing the contribution the Hospital Foundation makes to our community,” said Andrew Stewart, Board President, Hospital Foundation.
Fogle earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. He has been active in many community organizations such as Tree County Playhouse, Decatur County United Fund and the Decatur County Consortium. Since joining DCMH, Fogle has worked to enhance service levels for the community and local employers.
“Dennis has been a tremendous advocate for many hospital initiatives. He has a deep personal connection with the hospital and serving others. He has also been a key factor in recruiting and developing our high-quality medical staff. As an integral part of our community, Dennis will be a wonderful asset to the Foundation,” stated Rex McKinney, President and CEO of DCMH.
Fogle will begin duties immediately.
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County was founded in 1992 as a 501(c)3 organization to provide additional financial support for the healthcare initiatives of Decatur County Memorial Hospital. The Foundation supported the additions of the hospital in 1995, 2003, and 2013 including The Cancer Care Center, completed in early 2016. The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County has assisted friends, neighbors and families by supporting Decatur County Memorial Hospital and its vision of providing the best healthcare for the community.
