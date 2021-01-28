Since launching its Covid-19 vaccine initiative in early December, Decatur County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that they have vaccinated more than 3,000 members of the community to date.
Said one recent vaccine recipient, “The process in the clinic was flawless. Your staff was very pleasant and organized. If Covid weren’t out there, I’d give all of you a hug.”
As one of 50 Indiana hospitals chosen as a Covid-19 vaccination site for its community, DCMH continues to follow the eligibility guidelines set by the State of Indiana’s Health Department. At this time, that includes individuals 70-years-old and older as well as healthcare workers. As availability of the vaccine increases, DCMH will continue to vaccinate in order of most- to least-vulnerable community members. At this time, the vaccine has not been approved for children.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Those needing assistance with registration can call the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) at 211 or 866-211-9966. A caregiver or loved one may also make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols or vaccinations as they become available, visit dcmh.net/covid19.
ABOUT DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of valuable services to the community including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. DCMH is accredited by the DNV GL (International Healthcare Accreditation). To learn more about our history, management and services, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.