GREENSBURG — Nearly 330 festive holiday guests attended Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday evening.
Those on hand visited with reindeer, shared hot chocolate and cookies, gazed at the lovely Christmas lights on the holiday grounds and listened to live Christmas music.
“We do this every year,” said Marketing Director Amy Shearer, “and it never starts early enough for me. I love Christmas!”
Local music students played violin and viola Christmas music from years gone by, impatient reindeer nibbled at treats offered by warmly bundled children, and Gerald Tichenor, a recent cancer survivor, was on hand to flip the switch on the DCMH grounds Christmas lights, officially ushering in the holiday season at the local hospital.
“Gerald has been a cancer patient this past year, and he and his wife have been huge advocates of our hospital,” explained Shearer. “We’re just grateful to have helped!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.