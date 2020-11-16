It’s not breaking news that everything is different this year … including the way Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) celebrates Veterans Day.
The hospital opened its doors in 1922 as a memorial to those Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I. To honor those who have served, for the past two years the hospital has held a celebration on Veterans Day with a ceremony on the hospital grounds followed by lunch. Several local senior facilities would bring their residents to participate.
While those festivities were put on hold for 2020, it did not stop the DCMH team from honoring its community veterans. This year, DCMH purchased blankets and had them embroidered with “DCMH Salutes Our Veterans.” The blankets were then delivered to veterans at area long-term health care and assisted living facilities.
According to DCMH Marketing and Communications Manager Amy Shearer, it was a small gesture in light of the veterans’ contributions to the community. “The ceremony is one small way we can continue honoring those who have served and fought for our freedoms. We felt like this was a great opportunity to let them know how much we appreciate them and hopefully encourage them during these challenging times.”
Veterans at Aspen Place very much appreciated the gifts, according to Courtney Crowe, “The blankets are a beautiful token of appreciation for their service to our country and community. In light of the pandemic and its restrictions, we are thankful for the opportunity and privilege to honor our heroes on Veterans Day.”
Navy veteran John Ward said, “Thank you to DCMH and Aspen Place for making this day so special.” And Ruth Ainsworth (pictured) – a veteran of the Cadet Nurse Corps. said, “It was an honor to represent Aspen Place in receiving these gifts. Thank you for taking the time to celebrate this special day.”
Delivering blankets to the veterans, Cathy Wichman, Chief Nursing Officer concurs, “Having the opportunity to hear the stories of these veterans was very humbling. It was such an honor to deliver this small token of appreciation for their sacrifice and service to this community and to our country.”
